Original Xbox Emulator

A free and open-source application that emulates the original Microsoft Xbox game console. Supports connecting up to 4 controllers for local play, networking for multiplayer, resolution scaling, and more.

Only "$HOME/.var/app/app.xemu.xemu/data/xemu/xemu" can be written by xemu. The Hard Disk image has to be placed there, for example, at "$HOME/.var/app/app.xemu.xemu/data/xemu/xemu/xbox_hdd.qcow2".

Änderungen in Version v0.7.96

vor 4 Tagen
Installierte Größe~19 MB
Download-Größe6 MB
Verfügbare Architekturenaarch64, x86_64
Installationen1.217.140
LizenzGNU General Public License v2.0 only
Projekt-Websitehttps://xemu.app
Hilfehttps://xemu.app/docs
Häufig gestellte Fragenhttps://xemu.app/docs/faq
Ein Problem meldenhttps://github.com/xemu-project/xemu/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/app.xemu.xemu

Manuell installieren

Befolge die Schnellstart-Anleitung vor der Installation

flatpak install flathub app.xemu.xemu

Ausführen

flatpak run app.xemu.xemu