Fotema

von David Bliss
fotema.app
A photo gallery for everyone who wants their photos to live locally on their devices.

Why enjoy your photo library with Fotema?

  • Many supported image formats. Fotema supports the same image formats as Loupe (the GNOME image viewer).
  • View iOS Live Photos.
  • Play videos.
  • View your library by year or month.

Änderungen in Version 1.0.0

vor 3 Tagen
(Build vor etwa 8 Stunden erstellt)

  • Von der Gemeinschaft entwickelt

    Diese App wird von einer Gemeinschaft von Freiwilligen entwickelt und unter der GNU General Public License v3.0 or later veröffentlicht.
