Fotema
von David Bliss
All photos view
Admire your photos
A photo gallery for everyone who wants their photos to live locally on their devices.
Why enjoy your photo library with Fotema?
- Many supported image formats. Fotema supports the same image formats as Loupe (the GNOME image viewer).
- View iOS Live Photos.
- Play videos.
- View your library by year or month.
Änderungen in Version 1.0.0
vor 3 Tagen
(Build vor etwa 8 Stunden erstellt)
Installierte Größe~62.67 MiB
Download-Größe27.77 MiB
Verfügbare Architekturenx86_64, aarch64