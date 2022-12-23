Warp

von Fina Wilke
drey.app
Fast and secure file transfer

Warp allows you to securely send files to each other via the internet or local network by exchanging a word-based code.

The best transfer method will be determined using the “Magic Wormhole” protocol which includes local network transfer if possible.

Features

  • Send files between multiple devices
  • Every file transfer is encrypted
  • Directly transfer files on the local network if possible
  • An internet connection is required
  • QR Code support
  • Compatibility with the Magic Wormhole command line client and all other compatible apps

Änderungen in Version 0.5.4

vor etwa 2 Monaten
Installierte Größe~8 MB
Download-Größe3 MB
Verfügbare Architekturenaarch64, x86_64
Installationen42.522
LizenzGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Projekt-Websitehttps://apps.gnome.org/app/app.drey.Warp/
Kontakthttps://matrix.to/#/#warp:gnome.org
Ein Problem meldenhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/World/warp/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/app.drey.Warp

Installationen im Laufe der Zeit

Manuell installieren

Befolge die Schnellstart-Anleitung vor der Installation

flatpak install flathub app.drey.Warp

Ausführen

flatpak run app.drey.Warp
Schlagwörter:
gtkgnomemagic-wormholewormhole