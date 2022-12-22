Ear Tag

Edit audio file tags

Ear Tag is a simple audio file tag editor. It is primarily geared towards making quick edits or bulk-editing tracks in albums/EPs. Unlike other tagging programs, Ear Tag does not require the user to set up a music library folder. It can:

  • Edit tags of MP3, WAV, M4A, FLAC, OGG and WMA files
  • Modify metadata of multiple files at once
  • Rename files using information from present tags
  • Identify files using AcoustID

Network access is only used for the "Identify selected files" option.

Änderungen in Version 0.4.1

vor 6 Tagen
Installierte Größe~7 MB
Download-Größe2 MB
Verfügbare Architekturenaarch64, x86_64
Installationen13.876
LizenzMIT License
Projekt-Websitehttps://gitlab.gnome.org/knuxify/eartag
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/app.drey.EarTag

Manuell installieren

Befolge die Schnellstart-Anleitung vor der Installation

flatpak install flathub app.drey.EarTag

Ausführen

flatpak run app.drey.EarTag
