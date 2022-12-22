BlueBubbles

BlueBubbles client for Linux

BlueBubbles is an open-source and cross-platform ecosystem of apps aimed to bring iMessage to Android, Windows, Linux, and the Web! With BlueBubbles, you'll be able to send messages, media, and much more to your friends and family.

Änderungen in Version 1.12.2.1

vor 2 Monaten
Installierte Größe~59 MB
Download-Größe22 MB
Verfügbare Architekturenaarch64, x86_64
Installationen9.232
LizenzApache License 2.0
Projekt-Websitehttps://bluebubbles.app/
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/app.bluebubbles.BlueBubbles

Manuell installieren

Befolge die Schnellstart-Anleitung vor der Installation

flatpak install flathub app.bluebubbles.BlueBubbles

Ausführen

flatpak run app.bluebubbles.BlueBubbles