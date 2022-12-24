PDF Stitcher

by Charlotte Curtis
PDF Stitcher is a utility to stitch together and modify line properties of PDF sewing patterns

PDFStitcher was developed to help sewists convert print-at-home PDF sewing patterns into a single large file suitable for use with a projector. Just like printing and taping together a paper pattern, PDFStitcher takes the specified page range, amount to trim from each page, and number of rows or columns and assembles the pages together to form a complete pattern.

Features

  • Stitch together pages in any order with specified number of rows/columns
  • Rotate pages for stitching
  • Add a margin around the final output
  • Trim or overlap the edges of each page by a specified amount
  • Add blank pages by including zeros in the page list (e.g. 1-5,0,6-10)
  • Layers are automatically preserved if present in the source document
  • Exclude layers (either deactivate or remove)
  • Modify line properties (colour, thickness, style (solid, dashed, dotted))

Installed Size~258 MB
Download Size83 MB
Available Architecturesaarch64, x86_64
Installs3.377
LicenseMozilla Public License 2.0
Project Websitehttps://www.pdfstitcher.org/
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.cfcurtis.pdfstitcher

Manual Install

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.github.cfcurtis.pdfstitcher

Run

flatpak run com.github.cfcurtis.pdfstitcher
