VGrive
by Eduard Berloso Clarà
Google Drive client with automatic synchronization for Linux
VGrive is a client (back-end and front-end) for Google Drive made in Vala. Automatically detects changes in local and remote files and syncs them.
Changes in version 1.6.1
cirka 3 år siden
Installed Size~99 MB
Download Size21 MB
Available Architecturesaarch64, x86_64
Installs37.266
LicenseGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Other apps by Eduard Berloso Clarà
Installs over time
Manual Install
Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing