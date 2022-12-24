Bookworm
by Siddhartha Das
A focused eBook reader
Read the books you love without having to worry about the different format complexities like EPUB, PDF, MOBI, CBR, etc.
Manage your library by tagging and updating metadata on books, to quickly find books using metadata searching and tag based filtering.
This version supports EPUB, MOBI, PRC, PDF, FB2 and comics (CBR and CBZ) formats with support for more formats to follow soon.
Changes in version 1.1.2
næsten 4 år siden
Installed Size~149 MB
Download Size40 MB
Available Architecturesaarch64, x86_64
Installs54.606
LicenseGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Installs over time
Manual Install
Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing