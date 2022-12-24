Dynamic Wallpaper Creator

by Alex Kryuchkov
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub
Simple dynamic wallpaper creator

A program for creating dynamic wallpapers from a sequence of individual static images. As a result of the program, a file in XML format is obtained, which can be specified as wallpaper in the additional settings of the GNOME environment.

Changes in version 1.0.10

3 måneder siden
Installed Size~100 KB
Download Size46 KB
Available Architecturesaarch64, x86_64
Installs3.158
LicenseGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Project Websitehttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/dwxmlcreator
Helphttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/dwxmlcreator/issues
Report an Issuehttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/dwxmlcreator/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.alexkdeveloper.dwxmlcreator

Installs over time

flatpak install flathub com.github.alexkdeveloper.dwxmlcreator

flatpak run com.github.alexkdeveloper.dwxmlcreator
dynamicwallpaper