Astronum
by Alex Kryuchkov
Program for simple astrological and numerological calculations
The application allows you to calculate the numbers of the name and birth, the psychomatrix and the signs of some horoscopes.
Changes in version 1.0.9
3 måneder siden
Installed Size~84 KB
Download Size34 KB
Available Architecturesaarch64, x86_64
Installs1.805
LicenseGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
