by Alex Huntley
@alexhuntley on GitHub
Simple graph plotting

Plots makes it easy to visualise mathematical formulae. In addition to basic arithmetic operations, it supports trigonometric, hyperbolic, exponential and logarithmic functions, as well as arbitrary sums and products. It can display polar equations, and both implicit and explicit Cartesian equations.

Plots is designed to integrate well with the GNOME desktop and takes advantage of modern hardware using OpenGL.

גרפים תוכנן לשילוב מיטבי עם שולחן העבודה GNOME ומנצל חָמְרה מודרנית באמצעות OpenGL.

Changes in version 0.8.5

cirka 2 måneder siden
Installed Size~56 MB
Download Size19 MB
Available Architecturesaarch64, x86_64
Installs24.088
LicenseGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Project Websitehttps://github.com/alexhuntley/Plots
Contribute Translationshttps://hosted.weblate.org/engage/plots/
Report an Issuehttps://github.com/alexhuntley/Plots/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.alexhuntley.Plots

Manual Install

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.github.alexhuntley.Plots

Run

flatpak run com.github.alexhuntley.Plots