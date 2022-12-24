Byte

by Alain M.
InstallDonate
  • Screenshot
  • Screenshot

Rediscover your music

Interact with your music and fall in love with your library all over again.

Byte offers a beautiful presentation of your Music Library with loads of powerful features in a minimalistic yet highly customizable UI.

Handy features:

  • Light and Dark themes.
  • Add up to 100 items under "Recently Added" for songs.
  • Sort individual playlists by album, title, play count or recently added.
  • Advanced Media Details and Artist Info.
  • Group Playlists, Albums, Artists, Songs, etc.
  • Search, add and play your favorite online radio stations.

Changes in version 0.4.2

cirka 3 år siden
Installed Size~99 MB
Download Size21 MB
Available Architecturesaarch64, x86_64
Installs21.423
LicenseGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Project Websitehttps://github.com/alainm23/byte
Helphttps://www.patreon.com/alainm23
Report an Issuehttps://github.com/alainm23/byte/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.alainm23.byte

Installs over time

Manual Install

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.github.alainm23.byte

Run

flatpak run com.github.alainm23.byte
Tags:
mp3musicplayerplaylistradio