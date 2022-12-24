Qv2ray
by Leroy.H.Y
Qv2ray is a cross-platform v2ray graphical frontend written in Qt which can improve v2ray user experience. It can help users to set up v2ray configuration files easily and automatically set the system proxy.
Changes in version 2.0.1
Installed Size~13 MB
Download Size6 MB
Available Architecturesaarch64, x86_64
Installs12.513
LicenseGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
