Video and audio download application

Forklift is a program used to download video and audio files from popular Video and Audio platforms. Using the popular CLI application youtube-dl as base, Forklift supports dozents of websites. Forklift is also optimized for smaller screens, so you can easily navigate on your mobile device.

Main Features:

  • Search function for YouTube and Soundcloud
  • Download original files or
  • Convert video and audio files to other formats like mp3, ogg, etc

Installed Size~14 MB
Download Size5 MB
Available Architecturesaarch64, x86_64
Installs12.619
LicenseGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Project Websitehttp://github.com/Johnn3y/Forklift
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.Johnn3y.Forklift

Manual Install

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.github.Johnn3y.Forklift

Run

flatpak run com.github.Johnn3y.Forklift