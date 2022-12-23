Aliza MS
DICOM viewer
2D and 3D views with many tools, 3D view also for non-uniform images, Volume Rendering, Multi-planar reconstruction (MPR), RTSTRUCT contours.
DICOM Study multi-view with intersection lines.
Consistently de-identify DICOM, maintain integrity.
2D+t and 3D+t animations.
DICOM metadata viewer.
Most IODs are supported incl. enhanced, Structured Reports (SR), sequential and interleaved 4D Series, Grayscale Softcopy Presentation State (PR), Ultrasound with proper measurement in Calibrated Regions, etc.
Changes in version 1.9.1
26 dage siden
Installed Size~33 MB
Download Size10 MB
Available Architecturesx86_64
Installs6.487
LicenseGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Installs over time
Manual Install
Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing