FreeRDP Remote Desktop Client

FreeRDP (Remote Desktop Protocol) Client for Linux.

FreeRDP flatpak provides xfreerdp client for systems lacking proper H264 support. This build is focused on compatibility with windows RDP servers and ships custom OpenSSL 1.1.1 to allow working connections to older systems like Windows 7 or Server 2008

Changes in version 2.10.0

5 måneder siden
Installed Size~27 MB
Download Size11 MB
Available Architecturesaarch64, x86_64
Installs14.571
LicenseApache License 2.0
Project Websitehttps://www.freerdp.com/
Contacthttps://www.freerdp.com/
Helphttps://github.com/FreeRDP/FreeRDP/wiki
Frequently Asked Questionshttps://github.com/FreeRDP/FreeRDP/wiki/FAQ
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.freerdp.FreeRDP

rdpremote desktop