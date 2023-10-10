Flathub Logo

Unreal Tournament 2004 Launcher

af Epic Games
First-person arena shooter

Unreal Tournament 2004 is a multiplayer first person shooter that combines the kill-or-be-killed experience of gladiatorial combat with cutting-edge technology. Ten game modes provide even the most hardcore gamer with palm-sweating challenges through unbelievably detailed indoor arenas and vast outdoor environments. As the ultimate techno-gladiator of the future, players will take their fates into their hands, battling against up to 32 other players online in action-packed, frag-filled arenas.

This launcher sets up the native Linux port of Unreal Tournament 2004 with additional fixes that make it work on a modern system. It needs the official game files to function properly.

NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Epic Games.

Ændring i version 3369.2

næsten 18 år siden
(Built cirka 2 måneder siden)
  • Ingen ændringslog angivet

  • Proprietær

    Denne software er ikke udviklet i det fri, så kun dens udviklere ved, hvordan det fungerer. Det kan være usikkert på måder, der er svært at opdage, og det kan ændre sig uden tilsyn.
Installeret størrelse~25.02 MiB
Overførslens størrelse22.32 MiB
Tilgængelige arkitekturerx86_64
Installationer1.820
