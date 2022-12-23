QPrompt

by Javier O. Cordero Pérez
cuperino.com
InstallDonate
  • Screenshot
  • Screenshot

Personal teleprompter software for all video creators

Open source personal teleprompter software for all video creators. Built with ease of use, control accuracy, fast performance, and cross-platform support in mind. QPrompt's convergent user interface can run on Linux, Windows, macOS, and Android.

Changes in version 1.1.6

4 måneder siden
Installed Size~24 MB
Download Size18 MB
Available Architecturesaarch64, x86_64
Installs4.082
LicenseGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Project Websitehttps://qprompt.app
Helphttps://forum.cuperino.com/
Contribute Translationshttps://l10n.qprompt.app
Report an Issuehttps://github.com/Cuperino/QPrompt/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.cuperino.qprompt

Installs over time

Manual Install

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.cuperino.qprompt

Run

flatpak run com.cuperino.qprompt
Tags:
autocueimaginaryprompterqpromptteleprompter