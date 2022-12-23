Dinonuggy's Journey

by CoEck Studios
A pixel art 2d platformer game.

A pixel art 2d platformer game developed for the project week 2021 at the Marie-Curie-Gymnasium Wittenberge. You play as a nugget in dinosaur form. Find the exit and escape!

Changes in version 0.70.2

cirka 1 år siden
Installed Size~42 MB
Download Size21 MB
Available Architecturesaarch64, x86_64
Installs2.107
LicenseGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Project Websitehttps://coeck-studios.com/dinonuggys-journey/
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.coeck_studios.Dinonuggys-Journey

Manual Install

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.coeck_studios.Dinonuggys-Journey

flatpak run com.coeck_studios.Dinonuggys-Journey