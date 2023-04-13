Deckr

by Steve Gehrman
Desktop app used with the Deckr chrome plugin. Deckr is a bookmark manager which allows you to share and download bookmark "decks" with others online.

Features

  • Replaces "New Tab" in chrome with a bookmark deck manager
  • Share and download bookmark decks online

Changes in version 1.1.67

6 dage siden
Installed Size~86 MB
Download Size38 MB
Available Architecturesx86_64
Installs612
LicenseProprietary
Project Websitehttps://cocoatech.io/deckr
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.cocoatech.deckr

Manual Install

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.cocoatech.deckr

Run

flatpak run com.cocoatech.deckr