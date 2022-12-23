Simple Diary
by Johan Bjäreholt
Simple and lightweight diary app
Designed to be easy to use and be out of the way, to let you focus on documenting and reflecting over your daily life.
A few notable features are:
- Saves entries in standard markdown
- Adding images to your entries
- Scales on desktops, laptops, tablets and phones
- Dark mode
Changes in version v0.4.3
8 måneder siden
Installed Size~582 KB
Download Size194 KB
Available Architecturesaarch64, x86_64
Installs2.660
LicenseGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Installs over time
