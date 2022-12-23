Authenticator

by Bilal Elmoussaoui
belmoussaoui.com
Generate Two-Factor Codes

Simple application for generating Two-Factor Authentication Codes.

Features:

  • Time-based/Counter-based/Steam methods support
  • SHA-1/SHA-256/SHA-512 algorithms support
  • QR code scanner using a camera or from a screenshot
  • Lock the application with a password
  • Beautiful UI
  • GNOME Shell search provider
  • Backup/Restore from/into known applications like FreeOTP+, Aegis (encrypted / plain-text), andOTP, Google Authenticator

Changes in version 4.2.0

LicenseGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Project Websitehttps://gitlab.gnome.org/World/Authenticator
Contribute Translationshttps://l10n.gnome.org/module/authenticator/
Report an Issuehttps://gitlab.gnome.org/World/Authenticator/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.belmoussaoui.Authenticator

Manual Install

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.belmoussaoui.Authenticator

Run

flatpak run com.belmoussaoui.Authenticator
