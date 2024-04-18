Flathub Logo

Beaver Notes

af Daniele Rolli
beavernotes.com
Installér
Donér
Editor Showcase

Privacy-First note taking app

Beaver Notes is the note-taking app designed with simplicity and privacy in mind. Safeguard your thoughts and ideas effortlessly, knowing they're securely stored on your device. With Beaver Notes, only you have access to your data.

Ændring i version 3.0.0

cirka 1 måned siden
(Built cirka 8 timer siden)
  • Ingen ændringslog angivet

  • Bygget af fællesskabet

    Denne software er udviklet i det fri af et fællesskab af frivillige og udgivet under MIT License.
    Bliv involveret
Installeret størrelse~269.25 MiB
Overførslens størrelse108.95 MiB
Tilgængelige arkitekturerx86_64, aarch64
Mærker:
linuxflatpak