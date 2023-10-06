Flathub Logo

AMPL IDE

af AMPL Optimization, Inc
A simple and straightforward enhanced modeling interface for AMPL users

The AMPL Integrated Development Environment, IDE, allows for commands to be typed at an AMPL prompt in the usual way. All installed solvers can be accessed directly through the IDE.

This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by AMPL Optimization, Inc.

Ændring i version 4.0.0.202308171623

3 måneder siden
(Built 6 dage siden)
  • Ingen ændringslog angivet

  • Proprietær

    Denne software er ikke udviklet i det fri, så kun dens udviklere ved, hvordan det fungerer. Det kan være usikkert på måder, der er svært at opdage, og det kan ændre sig uden tilsyn.
Installeret størrelse~446.73 MiB
Overførslens størrelse446.59 MiB
Tilgængelige arkitekturerx86_64
Installationer274
