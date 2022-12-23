Metronome
by Adrien Plazas
Keep the tempo
Metronome beats the rhythm for you, you simply need to tell it the required time signature and beats per minutes.
You can also tap to let the application guess the required beats per minute.
Changes in version 1.3.0
9 dage siden
Installed Size~2 MB
Download Size705 KB
Available Architecturesaarch64, x86_64
Installs14.114
LicenseGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
