A word processor

AbiWord is a free word processing program. It is suitable for a wide variety of word processing tasks but remain focused on word processing.

AbiWord is meant to remain relatively lightweight and support many file formats.

Changes in version 3.0.5

næsten 2 år siden
Installed Size~52 MB
Download Size16 MB
Available Architecturesaarch64, x86_64
Installs38.014
LicenseGNU General Public License v2.0 or later
Project Websitehttps://www.abisource.com/
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.abisource.AbiWord

Installs over time

Manual Install

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.abisource.AbiWord

Run

flatpak run com.abisource.AbiWord