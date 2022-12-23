Dice Roller

by Leonora Tindall
Roll dice of many different shapes and sizes in all possible combinations.

Roll dice of many different shapes and sizes in all possible combinations. gDiceRoller provides several kinds of dice, from a d4 to a d100, which can be rolled with a simple button press. In addition, users can enter their own dice with any number of sides, and perform arbitrary arithemtic on their results.

Changes in version 1.1.3

næsten 4 år siden
Installed Size~509 KB
Download Size229 KB
Available Architecturesaarch64, x86_64
Installs3.997
LicenseGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Project Websitehttps://gitlab.gnome.org/NoraCodes/gDiceRoller/
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/codes.nora.gDiceRoller

flatpak install flathub codes.nora.gDiceRoller

flatpak run codes.nora.gDiceRoller