karlender
by Florian Loers
An adaptive GTK-4 calendar app.
Karlender is an adaptive calendar app based on GTK-4 and libadwaita.
Features:
- CalDav syncing
- Local calendars
- Monthly event management
- Daily event management
Changes in version 0.9.2
2 måneder siden
Installed Size~7 MB
Download Size3 MB
Available Architecturesaarch64, x86_64
Installs4.463
LicenseGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Other apps by Florian Loers
Installs over time
Manual Install
Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing