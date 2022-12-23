karlender

by Florian Loers
An adaptive GTK-4 calendar app.

Karlender is an adaptive calendar app based on GTK-4 and libadwaita.

Features:

  • CalDav syncing
  • Local calendars
  • Monthly event management
  • Daily event management

Changes in version 0.9.2

2 måneder siden
Installed Size~7 MB
Download Size3 MB
Available Architecturesaarch64, x86_64
Installs4.463
LicenseGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Project Websitehttps://www.gitlab.com/floers/karlender
Report an Issuehttps://www.gitlab.com/floers/karlender
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/codes.loers.Karlender

Manual Install

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub codes.loers.Karlender

Run

flatpak run codes.loers.Karlender