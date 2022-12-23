Headset

Headset. Discover and collect music on YouTube.

Headset is a desktop app that turns YouTube into a world class music streaming service.

Create collections, tune-in to a music subreddit or quickly play that song you’ve had stuck in your head all day!

Changes in version 4.2.1

Installed Size~241 MB
Download Size106 MB
Available Architecturesx86_64
Installs17.697
LicenseMIT License
Project Websitehttps://headsetapp.co
Contacthttps://headsetapp.co/#contact
Frequently Asked Questionshttps://headsetapp.co/docs/faq
Report an Issuehttps://github.com/headsetapp/headset-electron/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/co.headsetapp.headset

Manual Install

flatpak install flathub co.headsetapp.headset

Run

flatpak run co.headsetapp.headset