Data Analysis Framework
ROOT is a framework for data processing, developed at CERN, the epicenter of high-energy physics research. It can handle extensive data using the mathematical and statistical methods it provides, along with user-developed routines. The results can be visually presented according to specific needs and exported to various formats such as PDF, PS, PNG, etc.
Ændring i version 6.30.02
cirka 2 måneder siden
(Built cirka 5 timer siden)
- Ingen ændringslog angivet
Installeret størrelse~602.46 MiB
Overførslens størrelse256.37 MiB
Tilgængelige arkitekturerx86_64, aarch64