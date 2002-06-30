Flathub Logo

ROOT

af ROOT
Installér

Data Analysis Framework

ROOT is a framework for data processing, developed at CERN, the epicenter of high-energy physics research. It can handle extensive data using the mathematical and statistical methods it provides, along with user-developed routines. The results can be visually presented according to specific needs and exported to various formats such as PDF, PS, PNG, etc.

Ændring i version 6.30.02

cirka 2 måneder siden
(Built cirka 5 timer siden)
  • Ingen ændringslog angivet

  • Bygget af fællesskabet

    Denne software er udviklet i det fri af et fællesskab af frivillige og udgivet under GNU Lesser General Public License v2.1 or later.
    Bliv involveret
Installeret størrelse~602.46 MiB
Overførslens størrelse256.37 MiB
Tilgængelige arkitekturerx86_64, aarch64
Mærker:
linuxflatpak