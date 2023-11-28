Flathub Logo

Tauno Monitor

af Tauno Erik
taunoerik.art
Simple stand-alone serial port monitor.

A Simple stand-alone serial port monitor for the GNOME desktop. It aims to be beginner friendly, small and easy to use. Not feature-rich and professional. Remembers the last settings (Theme, Baud Rate, Port etc.). Depending on your system you may need to add a user to dialout group to open serial ports: <code> sudo usermod -a -G dialout $USER </code>>

Ændring i version 0.1.8

9 dage siden
(Built 8 dage siden)
  • Ingen ændringslog angivet

  • Bygget af fællesskabet

    Denne software er udviklet i det fri af et fællesskab af frivillige og udgivet under GNU General Public License v3.0 or later.
    Bliv involveret
Installeret størrelse~803 KiB
Overførslens størrelse273.59 KiB
Tilgængelige arkitektureraarch64, x86_64
Installationer235
