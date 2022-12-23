ytmdesktop

Install
Free cross platform Desktop Player for YouTube Music

YTMDesktop is a Free cross platform Desktop Player for YouTube Music. YTMDesktop have NO affiliation with Google or YouTube. YouTube Music are trademark of Google Inc.

Changes in version v1.13.0

Installed Size~402 MB
Download Size234 MB
Available Architecturesaarch64, x86_64
Installs48.897
LicenseCreative Commons Zero v1.0 Universal
Project Websitehttps://ytmdesktop.app/
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/app.ytmdesktop.ytmdesktop

Manual Install

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub app.ytmdesktop.ytmdesktop

Run

flatpak run app.ytmdesktop.ytmdesktop