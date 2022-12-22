xemu
Original Xbox Emulator
A free and open-source application that emulates the original Microsoft Xbox game console. Supports connecting up to 4 controllers for local play, networking for multiplayer, resolution scaling, and more.
Only "$HOME/.var/app/app.xemu.xemu/data/xemu/xemu" can be written by xemu. The Hard Disk image has to be placed there, for example, at "$HOME/.var/app/app.xemu.xemu/data/xemu/xemu/xbox_hdd.qcow2".
Changes in version v0.7.96
4 dage siden
Installed Size~19 MB
Download Size6 MB
Available Architecturesaarch64, x86_64
Installs1.214.083
LicenseGNU General Public License v2.0 only
Installs over time
Manual Install
Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing