Fotema

af David Bliss
fotema.app
A photo gallery for everyone who wants their photos to live locally on their devices.

Why enjoy your photo library with Fotema?

  • Many supported image formats. Fotema supports the same image formats as Loupe (the GNOME image viewer).
  • View iOS Live Photos.
  • Play videos.
  • View your library by year or month.

Ændring i version 1.0.0

3 dage siden
(Built cirka 8 timer siden)

  • Bygget af fællesskabet

    Denne software er udviklet i det fri af et fællesskab af frivillige og udgivet under GNU General Public License v3.0 or later.
    Bliv involveret
Installeret størrelse~62.67 MiB
Overførslens størrelse27.77 MiB
Tilgængelige arkitekturerx86_64, aarch64
Mærker:
gnomegtkpicturesphotosphotographyviewerlinuxflatpak