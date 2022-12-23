BlueBubbles
BlueBubbles client for Linux
BlueBubbles is an open-source and cross-platform ecosystem of apps aimed to bring iMessage to Android, Windows, Linux, and the Web! With BlueBubbles, you'll be able to send messages, media, and much more to your friends and family.
Changes in version 1.12.2.1
2 måneder siden
Installed Size~59 MB
Download Size22 MB
Available Architecturesaarch64, x86_64
Installs9.251
LicenseApache License 2.0
