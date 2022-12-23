Clairvoyant
od Cassidy James Blaede
Ask questions, get psychic answers
Does he love you? Should you have pizza for dinner? Is there such thing as a stupid question? Discover the answers to these questions and more with Clairvoyant, the magic 8-ball inspired fortune teller.
- Ask a question, then open Clairvoyant for an answer.
- Not satisfied? Ask again, then hit "Ask Again" to try again.
- Do what you'd like with the answers—just don't shoot the messenger!
Novinky ve verzi 3.0.6
před 3 měsíci
Instalovaná velikost~142 KB
Stahovaná velikost61 KB
Podporované architekturyaarch64, x86_64
Nainstalováno3 395
LicenceGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Ostatní aplikace od vývojáře Cassidy James Blaede
Počet instalací v průběhu času
Ruční instalace
Před instalací se ujistěte, že postupujete podle průvodce nastavením