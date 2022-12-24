Cipher

od Shubham Arora
Nainstalovat
  • Snímek obrazovky
  • Snímek obrazovky
  • Snímek obrazovky
  • Snímek obrazovky
  • Snímek obrazovky

Encode and decode text

A simple application for encoding and decoding text. Hide your text from prying eyes! Note: This application does not actually encrypt files. This was made just to encipher strings. Have fun!

Available Ciphers

  • Caesar Shift Cipher
  • Atbash Cipher
  • ROT13 Cipher
  • ASCII Encoding
  • Base64 Encoding
  • Polybius Square Cipher
  • Vigenere Cipher
  • Hashing Functions (MD5, SHA1, SHA256, SHA384, SHA512)

Novinky ve verzi 2.5.0

před více než 3 roky
Instalovaná velikost~97 MB
Stahovaná velikost20 MB
Podporované architekturyaarch64, x86_64
Nainstalováno6 336
LicenceGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Webové stránky projektuhttps://github.com/arshubham/cipher
Nápovědahttps://shubhamarora.in
Nahlásit problémhttps://github.com/arshubham/cipher/issues
Manifest aplikacehttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.arshubham.cipher

Ostatní aplikace od vývojáře Shubham Arora

gitIgnore

.gitignore reference for various languages

Počet instalací v průběhu času

Ruční instalace

Před instalací se ujistěte, že postupujete podle průvodce nastavením

flatpak install flathub com.github.arshubham.cipher

Spuštění

flatpak run com.github.arshubham.cipher
Štítky:
ciphercryptcryptography