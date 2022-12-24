Forgetpass
od Alex Kryuchkov
Simple password generator for websites
You don't need to remember passwords anymore! All you need is a website name and a keyword that is easy to remember. The program will generate a strong password, and if you need it again, just enter the above data and you will get the same password.
Novinky ve verzi 1.0.13
před 3 měsíci
Instalovaná velikost~66 KB
Stahovaná velikost26 KB
Podporované architekturyaarch64, x86_64
Nainstalováno2 164
LicenceGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Ostatní aplikace od vývojáře Alex KryuchkovVíce
Počet instalací v průběhu času
Ruční instalace
Před instalací se ujistěte, že postupujete podle průvodce nastavením