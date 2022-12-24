Forgetpass

od Alex Kryuchkov
@alexkdeveloper na GitHub
Nainstalovat

Simple password generator for websites

You don't need to remember passwords anymore! All you need is a website name and a keyword that is easy to remember. The program will generate a strong password, and if you need it again, just enter the above data and you will get the same password.

Novinky ve verzi 1.0.13

před 3 měsíci
Instalovaná velikost~66 KB
Stahovaná velikost26 KB
Podporované architekturyaarch64, x86_64
Nainstalováno2 164
LicenceGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Webové stránky projektuhttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/forgetpass
Nápovědahttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/forgetpass/issues
Nahlásit problémhttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/forgetpass/issues
Manifest aplikacehttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.alexkdeveloper.forgetpass

Počet instalací v průběhu času

Ruční instalace

Před instalací se ujistěte, že postupujete podle průvodce nastavením

flatpak install flathub com.github.alexkdeveloper.forgetpass

Spuštění

flatpak run com.github.alexkdeveloper.forgetpass
Štítky:
derivegeneratemanagerpasswordsecurity