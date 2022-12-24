Bless
Gtk# Hex Editor
Bless is a binary (hex) editor, a program that enables you to edit files as a sequence of bytes. It is written in C# and uses the Gtk# bindings for the GTK+ toolkit.
Novinky ve verzi 0.6.3
před více než 2 roky
Instalovaná velikost~89 MB
Stahovaná velikost33 MB
Podporované architekturyaarch64, x86_64
Nainstalováno9 811
LicenceGNU General Public License v2.0 or later
Počet instalací v průběhu času
