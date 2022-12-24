Bless

Alexandros Frantzis
Nainstalovat

Gtk# Hex Editor

Bless is a binary (hex) editor, a program that enables you to edit files as a sequence of bytes. It is written in C# and uses the Gtk# bindings for the GTK+ toolkit.

Novinky ve verzi 0.6.3

před více než 2 roky
Instalovaná velikost~89 MB
Stahovaná velikost33 MB
Podporované architekturyaarch64, x86_64
Nainstalováno9 811
LicenceGNU General Public License v2.0 or later
Webové stránky projektuhttps://github.com/afrantzis/bless
Manifest aplikacehttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.afrantzis.Bless

Ruční instalace

Před instalací se ujistěte, že postupujete podle průvodce nastavením

flatpak install flathub com.github.afrantzis.Bless

Spuštění

flatpak run com.github.afrantzis.Bless