Darhon Finance

od Darhon Software
darhon.com
Nainstalovat
  • Snímek obrazovky
  • Snímek obrazovky
  • Snímek obrazovky
  • Snímek obrazovky
  • Snímek obrazovky
  • Snímek obrazovky
  • Snímek obrazovky
  • Snímek obrazovky

Manage your personal accounts

A robust user-friendly personal finance program to track your credit cards, bank accounts and investments.

It is packed with multiple currency capability, bank reconciliation, split transactions, reports and graphs.

Simplify your search by filtering transactions or search them with a powerful in-built tool.

Export transactions to TXT or print them to PDF file.

Set up your budget and plan for your expenses.

Register scheduled transactions for recurrent operations.

Safebox module is included to keep your private data stored in only one place.

Optimized for desktop computers.

Novinky ve verzi 1.5.0

před více než rokem
Instalovaná velikost~4 MB
Stahovaná velikost733 KB
Podporované architekturyaarch64, x86_64
Nainstalováno1 169
LicenceGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Webové stránky projektuhttps://darhon.com/darhon-finance
Nahlásit problémhttps://github.com/DarhonSoftware/DarhonFinance/issues
Manifest aplikacehttps://github.com/flathub/com.darhon.drfinance

Počet instalací v průběhu času

Ruční instalace

Před instalací se ujistěte, že postupujete podle průvodce nastavením

flatpak install flathub com.darhon.drfinance

Spuštění

flatpak run com.darhon.drfinance