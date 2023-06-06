Blockstream Green
Blockstream Green is a simple and secure Bitcoin wallet that makes it easy to get started sending and receiving Bitcoin and Liquid-based assets such as L-BTC and Tether’s USDt.
Built by one of the most respected teams in the Bitcoin industry, Blockstream Green is supported across multiple platforms and is designed for Bitcoin beginners and power users alike.
Novinky ve verzi 1.2.0
přibližně před měsícem
Instalovaná velikost~87 MB
Stahovaná velikost36 MB
Podporované architekturyx86_64
Nainstalováno190
LicenceGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Počet instalací v průběhu času
Ruční instalace
Před instalací se ujistěte, že postupujete podle průvodce nastavením