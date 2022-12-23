Airtame
od Airtame
Airtame is a wireless streaming solution
Airtame is a small wireless HDMI device that plugs into the HDMI port of any screen or projector. Unlike other wireless HDMI devices, nothing is plugged into your computer or smartphone. Simply download our app and stream your content to the screen from any major computer platform, tablet, or smartphone.
NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Airtame Inc.
Novinky ve verzi 4.5.2
před 9 měsíci
Instalovaná velikost~81 MB
Stahovaná velikost75 MB
Podporované architekturyx86_64
Nainstalováno5 738
LicenceProprietární
Počet instalací v průběhu času
Ruční instalace
Před instalací se ujistěte, že postupujete podle průvodce nastavením