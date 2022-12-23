Airtame

od Airtame
Nainstalovat
  • Snímek obrazovky
  • Snímek obrazovky

Airtame is a wireless streaming solution

Airtame is a small wireless HDMI device that plugs into the HDMI port of any screen or projector. Unlike other wireless HDMI devices, nothing is plugged into your computer or smartphone. Simply download our app and stream your content to the screen from any major computer platform, tablet, or smartphone.

NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Airtame Inc.

Novinky ve verzi 4.5.2

před 9 měsíci
Instalovaná velikost~81 MB
Stahovaná velikost75 MB
Podporované architekturyx86_64
Nainstalováno5 738
LicenceProprietární
Webové stránky projektuhttps://airtame.com/
Nápovědahttps://help.airtame.com/
Manifest aplikacehttps://github.com/flathub/com.airtame.Client

Počet instalací v průběhu času

Ruční instalace

Před instalací se ujistěte, že postupujete podle průvodce nastavením

flatpak install flathub com.airtame.Client

Spuštění

flatpak run com.airtame.Client