od James R. Craig and the Raven development team
Modelling framework for simulating watershed hydrology

Raven is a robust and flexible hydrological modelling framework, designed for application to challenging hydrological problems in academia and practice. This fully object-oriented code provides complete flexibility in spatial discretization, interpolation, process representation, and forcing function generation.

přibližně před 2 měsíci
Instalovaná velikost~11 MB
Stahovaná velikost4 MB
Podporované architekturyaarch64, x86_64
Nainstalováno118
LicenceArtistic License 2.0
Webové stránky projektuhttp://raven.uwaterloo.ca
Nápovědahttp://www.civil.uwaterloo.ca/raven_forum/
Manifest aplikacehttps://github.com/flathub/ca.uwaterloo.Raven

