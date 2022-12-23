Xjump
od Hugo Gualandi
A jumping game for modern graphical systems
Xjump is a jumping game where you are in a Falling Tower. The floor you are standing on is sinking with the rest of the building; you will die once the floor gives way (disappears under the bottom of the display). To survive, you have to jump onto the upper floors of the tower. Because the entire tower is sinking, the upper floors will soon collapse too, so you have to keep on jumping!
This version of Xjump is a re-implementation using SDL instead of Xlib. It features smoother animations (60 FPS with smooth scrolling) and is more compatible with modern graphical systems.
Novinky ve verzi 3.0.4
před 5 měsíci
Instalovaná velikost~446 KB
Stahovaná velikost36 KB
Podporované architekturyaarch64, x86_64
Nainstalováno1 507
LicenceGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Počet instalací v průběhu času
Ruční instalace
Před instalací se ujistěte, že postupujete podle průvodce nastavením