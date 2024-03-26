Boatswain
لەلایەن Georges Basile Stavracas Neto
Control your Elgato Stream Decks
Boatswain allows you to control Elgato Stream Deck devices.
With Boatswain you will be able to:
- Organize your actions in pages and profiles
- Set custom icons to actions
- Control your music player
- Play sound effects during your streams
- Control OBS Studio using Stream Deck (requires the obs-websocket extension)
- Send network requests
- Keep track of your gaming score
- Open files and launch applications
گۆڕانکارییەکان لە وەشانی 0.4.0
6 مانگپێش ئێستا
(Built دەوروبەری 2 مانگپێش ئێستا)
Installed Size~4.47 MiB
Download Size1.89 MiB
Available Architecturesx86_64, aarch64
دامەزراندنەکان١٨٬٦٩٧