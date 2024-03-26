Flathub Logo

Boatswain

لەلایەن Georges Basile Stavracas Neto
feaneron.com
Control your Elgato Stream Decks

Boatswain allows you to control Elgato Stream Deck devices.

With Boatswain you will be able to:

  • Organize your actions in pages and profiles
  • Set custom icons to actions
  • Control your music player
  • Play sound effects during your streams
  • Control OBS Studio using Stream Deck (requires the obs-websocket extension)
  • Send network requests
  • Keep track of your gaming score
  • Open files and launch applications

گۆڕانکارییەکان لە وەشانی 0.4.0

6 مانگپێش ئێستا
(Built دەوروبەری 2 مانگپێش ئێستا)

  • Community built

    This app is developed in the open by a community of volunteers, and released under the GNU General Public License v3.0 or later.
    Get involved
Installed Size~4.47 MiB
Download Size1.89 MiB
Available Architecturesx86_64, aarch64
دامەزراندنەکان١٨٬٦٩٧
Tags:
stream deckstreamingdeckelgatolinuxflatpak