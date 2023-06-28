Parlera
لەلایەن Enjoying FOSS
A party game where your friends describe and you guess; or vice versa
Features:
- Mobile first, runs on Linux and Android
- Private (fully offline, no tracking, no ads)
- Translated into several languages
- Free and open-source. Contribute at https://gitlab.com/enjoyingfoss/parlera/.
گۆڕانکارییەکان لە وەشانی v3.0.5
11 مانگپێش ئێستا
(Built 11 مانگپێش ئێستا)
Installed Size~74.4 MiB
Download Size25.86 MiB
Available Architecturesx86_64, aarch64
دامەزراندنەکان١٬٥٤٦