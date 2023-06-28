Flathub Logo

Parlera

لەلایەن Enjoying FOSS
enjoyingfoss.com
دامەزراندن
Donate

A party game where your friends describe and you guess; or vice versa

A party game where your friends describe and you guess. Or vice versa.

Features:

  • Mobile first, runs on Linux and Android
  • Private (fully offline, no tracking, no ads)
  • Translated into several languages
  • Free and open-source. Contribute at https://gitlab.com/enjoyingfoss/parlera/.

گۆڕانکارییەکان لە وەشانی v3.0.5

11 مانگپێش ئێستا
(Built 11 مانگپێش ئێستا)
  • No changelog provided

  • Community built

    This app is developed in the open by a community of volunteers, and released under the GNU Affero General Public License v3.0 or later.
    Get involved
Installed Size~74.4 MiB
Download Size25.86 MiB
Available Architecturesx86_64, aarch64
دامەزراندنەکان١٬٥٤٦
Tags:
linuxflatpak