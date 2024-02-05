Flathub Logo

لەلایەن EMQ
An Elegant Cross-platform MQTT 5.0 Desktop Client

MQTT X is a cross-platform MQTT 5.0 client tool open sourced by EMQ, which can run on macOS, Linux and Windows, and supports formatting MQTT payload.

MQTT X simplifies the operation logic of the page with the help of chatting software. The user can quickly create a connection to save and establish multiple connection clients at the same time. It is convenient for the user to quickly test the connection of MQTT/TCP、MQTT/TLS, MQTT/WebSocket Publish / Subscribe functions and other features.

گۆڕانکارییەکان لە وەشانی 1.9.9

3 مانگپێش ئێستا
(Built 3 مانگپێش ئێستا)
  • No changelog provided

  • Community built

    This app is developed in the open by a community of volunteers, and released under the Apache License 2.0.
    Get involved
Installed Size~231.06 MiB
Download Size87.45 MiB
Available Architecturesx86_64
دامەزراندنەکان٢٢٬٦١٥
