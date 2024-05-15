Flathub Logo

Dropbox

لەلایەن Dropbox
Unverified
دامەزراندن
The Dropbox login page

Access your files from any computer

Need to safely store all of your important documents, photos, songs, and files? Easy! With this app you can use the internet to save everything that’s important to you. You can then access those files from any computer that has an internet connection. Use this service to backup your files, share photos or collaborate on a project by sharing a Dropbox folder with whomever you’d like. Create a free account and start saving and sharing today!

NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Dropbox, Inc.

گۆڕانکارییەکان لە وەشانی 199.4.6287

6 ژۆژپێش ئێستا
(Built 4 ژۆژپێش ئێستا)
  • No changelog provided

  • Proprietary

    This app is not developed in the open, so only its developers know how it works. It may be insecure in ways that are hard to detect, and it may change without oversight.
Installed Size~114.55 MiB
Download Size112.18 MiB
Available Architecturesx86_64
دامەزراندنەکان٢٦١٬٠٨٦
Tags:
linuxflatpak