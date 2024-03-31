Euterpe
لەلایەن Doychin Atanasov
Different screens of the mobile program when viewed on mobile display
Audio player for the Euterpe media server
Mobile and desktop player for the self-hosted Euterpe streaming server. You need an access to an Euterpe server running somewhere in order for this program to be useful. You could try it out with the demo Euterpe server, accessible at the project's website.
These are some of the things which this player supports:
- Extremely light resource usage and fast. Excellent for constrained mobile devices such as phones and laptops.
- Accessing Euterpe server with or without authentication.
- Playing albums or a single tracks.
- Searching the database for music.
- Browsing by albums and artists based on their tag metadata.
- Mobile first but convergent. It works on both mobile and desktop Linux.
گۆڕانکارییەکان لە وەشانی 0.7.2
دەوروبەری 2 مانگپێش ئێستا
(Built دەوروبەری 2 مانگپێش ئێستا)
Installed Size~16.89 MiB
Download Size10.38 MiB
Available Architecturesx86_64, aarch64
دامەزراندنەکان١٬٩٢٣