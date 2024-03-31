Flathub Logo

Euterpe

لەلایەن Doychin Atanasov
doycho.com
Different screens of the mobile program when viewed on mobile display

Audio player for the Euterpe media server

Mobile and desktop player for the self-hosted Euterpe streaming server. You need an access to an Euterpe server running somewhere in order for this program to be useful. You could try it out with the demo Euterpe server, accessible at the project's website.

These are some of the things which this player supports:

  • Extremely light resource usage and fast. Excellent for constrained mobile devices such as phones and laptops.
  • Accessing Euterpe server with or without authentication.
  • Playing albums or a single tracks.
  • Searching the database for music.
  • Browsing by albums and artists based on their tag metadata.
  • Mobile first but convergent. It works on both mobile and desktop Linux.

گۆڕانکارییەکان لە وەشانی 0.7.2

دەوروبەری 2 مانگپێش ئێستا
(Built دەوروبەری 2 مانگپێش ئێستا)

  • Community built

    This app is developed in the open by a community of volunteers, and released under the GNU General Public License v3.0 or later.
Installed Size~16.89 MiB
Download Size10.38 MiB
Available Architecturesx86_64, aarch64
دامەزراندنەکان١٬٩٢٣
