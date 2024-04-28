Flathub Logo

لەلایەن Darhon Software
darhon.com
Backup and mirror your drives

It takes advantage of the delta-transfer algorithm, which reduces the amount of data sent over the network by sending only the differences between the source files and the existing files in the destination.

Create custom profiles and save each configuration independently. Simple control of source and destination rules, register directories or files to be skipped, access remote location using SSH protocol and more.

    This app is developed in the open by a community of volunteers, and released under the GNU General Public License v3.0 only.
